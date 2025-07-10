Left Menu

Sizzling Sports Updates: Transfers, Triumphs, and Tributes

The latest sports news highlights include DJ LeMahieu's significant departure from the New York Yankees, Devin Booker's record-setting contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, and Amanda Serrano's anticipated boxing showdown with Katie Taylor. Notably, Novak Djokovic's journey at Wimbledon continues, and NFL giants are aiding Texas flood recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:28 IST
The New York Yankees have made a major roster decision by designating infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment after a seven-season tenure. The move comes amid LeMahieu's dip in performance, partly attributed to a calf injury.

In a striking financial maneuver, the Phoenix Suns have secured Devin Booker with a $145 million, two-year maximum contract extension, setting a new annual salary record in league history.

The world of boxing is abuzz as Amanda Serrano prepares for a highly anticipated trilogy fight against defending champion Katie Taylor, following two controversial verdicts in past encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

