Sizzling Sports Updates: Transfers, Triumphs, and Tributes

The New York Yankees have made a major roster decision by designating infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment after a seven-season tenure. The move comes amid LeMahieu's dip in performance, partly attributed to a calf injury.

In a striking financial maneuver, the Phoenix Suns have secured Devin Booker with a $145 million, two-year maximum contract extension, setting a new annual salary record in league history.

The world of boxing is abuzz as Amanda Serrano prepares for a highly anticipated trilogy fight against defending champion Katie Taylor, following two controversial verdicts in past encounters.

