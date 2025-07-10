Left Menu

India A Dominates Euro Tour with Back-to-Back Victories

India A Men's Hockey Team showcased exceptional skills and coordination, securing consecutive wins against Ireland during their Euro tour. With a current 6-0 victory, the team prepares to face France next, keeping their spirits high to maintain an unbeaten record across upcoming games against European giants.

Updated: 10-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:16 IST
Mohammed Raheel Mouseen. (Photo: Hockey India)
India A Men's Hockey Team proved its mettle in the Euro tour, clinching a dominant 6-0 victory over Ireland in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The match, as reported by Hockey India, saw Uttam Singh initiating the scoreboard, soon followed by captain Sanjay and other key players contributing to a comprehensive win.

Speaking after the match, Coach Shivendra Singh expressed satisfaction over the team's performance, highlighting the potential shown in the matches against Ireland. He added that the team looks forward to maintaining their form, with their next match scheduled against France in the same venue.

Previously, India A had started their European campaign with a commanding 6-1 win over Ireland, showcasing their strength across all quarters. The team will continue its tour, facing strong contenders like England, Belgium, and the hosting Netherlands, hoping to extend their unbeaten streak further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

