Fergus Burke Set for Debut as Scotland Takes on Fiji

Fergus Burke will debut for Scotland in their match against Fiji in Suva. The squad sees the return of key players from injury, including Matt Fagerson and Kyle Steyn. Rory Darge captains the team, who are on a Pacific tour, with a game against Samoa next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:12 IST
Scotland rugby is set for an exciting fixture this weekend as Fergus Burke is named to earn his inaugural cap against Fiji in Suva. Head Coach Gregor Townsend has welcomed back seasoned players Matt Fagerson and Kyle Steyn after recovering from injuries.

Following a victorious encounter against the Maori All Blacks, the squad sees significant changes, including Burke's starting role after a brief appearance as a substitute in the previous game. Although he did not receive a cap before, the former New Zealand under-20 participant is now part of the starting lineup, thanks to his Scottish heritage through his grandfather.

Rory Darge will lead the squad for the first time on this tour, supported by vice-captains Kyle Steyn and Grant Gilchrist. A refreshed lineup sees Cameron Redpath also return after domestic triumphs with Bath, ready to make an impact alongside Tom Jordan. Scotland will then proceed to face Samoa in Auckland, rounding off their Pacific tour.

