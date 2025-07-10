Left Menu

France's Rugby Revamp: A Bold Lineup for All Blacks Clash

France's rugby coach, Fabien Galthie, has implemented significant changes to the lineup for the second test against the All Blacks in Wellington. The team will see 10 new starters, including debutants like Pierre Bochaton and Matthias Halagahu. Only five players continue from the previous narrow loss.

France's rugby coach, Fabien Galthie, has introduced a bold strategy by making 10 changes to the starting lineup for the upcoming test against the All Blacks in Wellington this Saturday. This includes the introduction of six debutants, with four beginning the match.

Among these fresh faces, Pierre Bochaton will earn his first cap in the back row while an entirely new second-row pairing, Matthias Halagahu and Joshua Brennan, is set to make its debut on the field.

The reshuffle follows a 31-27 defeat to New Zealand. Despite the major changes, five players, including new captain Gaetan Barlot, retain their positions from last week's lineup.

