France's Rugby Revamp: A Bold Lineup for All Blacks Clash

France's rugby coach, Fabien Galthie, has introduced a bold strategy by making 10 changes to the starting lineup for the upcoming test against the All Blacks in Wellington this Saturday. This includes the introduction of six debutants, with four beginning the match.

Among these fresh faces, Pierre Bochaton will earn his first cap in the back row while an entirely new second-row pairing, Matthias Halagahu and Joshua Brennan, is set to make its debut on the field.

The reshuffle follows a 31-27 defeat to New Zealand. Despite the major changes, five players, including new captain Gaetan Barlot, retain their positions from last week's lineup.

