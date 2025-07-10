Semenya's Fight for Justice: Human Rights vs. Sporting Regulations

The Grand Chamber of the European Court has upheld a 2023 ruling concerning double Olympic champion Caster Semenya, confirming her appeal regarding testosterone regulations was not adequately addressed by the Swiss Federal Tribunal. Her fight, however, is far from over.

Semenya contests World Athletics' directive requiring female athletes with differences in sexual development to reduce testosterone levels. Although the new verdict does not nullify these rules, it empowers Semenya to persist in advocating for what she views as the rights of athletes facing discrimination.

The ruling presents a potential reopening of the case in Swiss courts or possibly at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While World Athletics insists their regulations ensure fair female competition, the broader battle for athletes' rights continues under Semenya's leadership.

