Left Menu

Semenya's Fight for Justice: Human Rights vs. Sporting Regulations

The European Court's Grand Chamber upheld a ruling that Olympic champion Caster Semenya's initial appeal against World Athletics' testosterone regulations wasn't properly heard. While the decision doesn't annul the rules, it allows Semenya to continue challenging their fairness. Semenya focuses on advocating for DSD athletes' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:00 IST
Semenya's Fight for Justice: Human Rights vs. Sporting Regulations

The Grand Chamber of the European Court has upheld a 2023 ruling concerning double Olympic champion Caster Semenya, confirming her appeal regarding testosterone regulations was not adequately addressed by the Swiss Federal Tribunal. Her fight, however, is far from over.

Semenya contests World Athletics' directive requiring female athletes with differences in sexual development to reduce testosterone levels. Although the new verdict does not nullify these rules, it empowers Semenya to persist in advocating for what she views as the rights of athletes facing discrimination.

The ruling presents a potential reopening of the case in Swiss courts or possibly at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While World Athletics insists their regulations ensure fair female competition, the broader battle for athletes' rights continues under Semenya's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025