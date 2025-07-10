Left Menu

Sam Sunderland's Thrilling World Record Motorcycle Journey

Double Dakar Rally champion Sam Sunderland is embarking on a 19-day motorcycle journey around the world, aiming to break a record set in 2002. The trip presents a significant mental challenge, requiring Sunderland to ride 1,000 miles daily across 13 time zones, with a support crew trailing behind.

Double Dakar Rally champion Sam Sunderland is preparing for an ambitious journey: a 19-day motorcycle ride around the world. This record-breaking attempt, which Sunderland expects to be mentally challenging, starts this September, aiming to surpass the 2002 record set by Kevin and Julia Sanders.

A former professional racer who recently announced his retirement, Sunderland will have to travel 1,000 miles each day across public roads spanning Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, and various continents. The trip will be conducted with a Triumph Tiger 1200, with Sunderland accompanied by a support crew of six.

The endeavor excludes ocean crossings but requires reaching two antipodal points over 19 days, edging through over 15 countries and 13 time zones. Sunderland shared with Reuters his perspective, comparing the daily miles to a drive from southern England to Scotland and back, emphasizing the trip's focus on mental endurance.

