Hockey India's Road to Redemption: Focus on Building Momentum Ahead of Major Tournaments

In a strategic move, Hockey India has unveiled a 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men's National Coaching Camp. Set to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from July 14 to August 7, this camp is set to be a decisive preparatory phase for the Indian squad. The team is gearing up for two major international tournaments: the Australia tour and the pivotal Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, scheduled from August 29 to September 7.

Despite a challenging campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25, where India secured just one victory in eight matches and finished eighth, the coaching staff is steadfast in their mission to rebuild momentum. Maintaining a focus on crucial areas of improvement, the goalkeeper unit remains unchanged with Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar manning the posts.

In defense, the lineup includes stalwarts such as Sumit, Amit Rohidas, and Harmanpreet Singh, while the midfield blends youth with experience, featuring players like Raj Kumar Pal and Manpreet Singh. The forward line boasts impressive firepower with players like Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh. Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed the team's resolve to enhance their finishing skills and embrace a 'defend to counter to win' strategy, aligning the squad's efforts towards Asia Cup victory to secure a World Cup berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)