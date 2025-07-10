Unity on the Field: Special Olympics Bharat Heads to Gothia Cup

The defending champions, Special Olympics Bharat boys team, alongside Haryana's under-15 girls, will showcase India's burgeoning football talent at the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, from July 13-19.

Significantly, the Gothia Cup, marking its 50th edition, stands as the world's largest youth football gathering, drawing over 1900 teams from more than 70 nations. This iconic tournament serves as a crucible for global unity, cultural exchange, and youth empowerment through the beautiful game.

SKF's 'Meet the World' initiative is playing a pivotal role in transforming football landscapes worldwide, backed by the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, which recently bid farewell to the Indian teams. Figures like Swedish Ambassador Jan Thesleff and Special Olympics Bharat President Mallika Nadda highlighted the event's broader goals: fostering inclusion and nurturing young talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)