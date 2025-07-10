Left Menu

Manipur Shines Bright as Host of 134th Durand Cup Football Carnival

Manipur is hosting the 134th Durand Cup, underscoring its passion for football and sports legacy. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted youth engagement, the Indian Army's role in sports promotion, and the emotional bond between the military and society. The event features prominent teams and aims to inspire new athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant state of Manipur has taken center stage as it prepares to host the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, one of football's most prestigious tournaments. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to the sport at the Trophy Showcase Ceremony held in Imphal.

Set to begin on July 30 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, the Group F matches will see teams like TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, and others compete until August 12. Governor Bhalla lauded the Indian Army for its continuous support in fostering national unity and sports engagement.

During the event, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu expressed pride in Manipur hosting the tournament, urging young athletes to pursue sports passionately. The Trophy Tour has sparked enthusiasm across the region, reinforcing Manipur's reputation as a sporting powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

