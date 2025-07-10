Kumble: India's Strategic Shift at Lord's Proves Vital

In a riveting first session of the third Test at Lord's, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy's unexpected prowess after he claimed the crucial wickets of England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Kumble emphasized the significance of India limiting England to a sub-300 score for a successful day.

On 'Match Centre Live' hosted by JioHotstar, Kumble credited Nitish's success to his precision in length and high-arm action, which outmaneuvered England's batsmen. Particularly on a pitch aiding Archer's return, he noted, India must remain vigilant with slip catching due to inconsistent bounce and pace.

With England's score at 83/2, Joe Root and Ollie Pope have formed a resilient partnership, avoiding further wickets after Reddy's double strike. Root's aggressive play stabilized England after early setbacks, signaling an intense continuation of the Test's first innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)