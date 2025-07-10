Left Menu

Joe Root's Resilient Fifty Anchors England's Innings

Senior batter Joe Root showcased patience as he scored a resolute fifty, leading England to 153 for two at tea on Day 1 of the third Test against India. Root, alongside Ollie Pope, stabilized England's innings after early dismissals by India’s pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Senior batter Joe Root demonstrated exemplary patience with the bat, scoring a determined fifty to anchor England's innings to 153 for two at the tea interval on the opening day of the third Test against India. At the crease with him, Ollie Pope remained unbeaten on 44.

The English duo fortified their side's position after India's pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice in quick succession during the morning session, removing openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the same over.

Root's steadfast knock marked his 67th half-century in Test cricket, providing a crucial foundation as England navigated a challenging start. Brief scores read England at 153 for 2 in 49 overs, with Root and Pope solidly positioned for an effective partnership.

