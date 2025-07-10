Left Menu

Ireland's Healy Triumphs in Tour de France Stage Six

Ireland's Ben Healy claimed victory in stage six of the Tour de France, launching a solo attack from a group of eight riders. Mathieu van der Poel reclaimed the yellow jersey, despite losing the lead briefly to Tadej Pogacar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:04 IST
In a remarkable solo effort, Ireland's Ben Healy claimed the victory in stage six of the Tour de France. The 201.5 km ride from Bayeux to Vire Normandie showcased Healy's strength as he launched an attack from an eight-man breakaway.

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel reclaimed the leader's yellow jersey from reigning champion Tadej Pogacar. Although Van der Poel was initially unable to keep pace with the breakaway group, his strategy ultimately paid off.

Healy's impressive performance saw him finish well ahead of his closest competitors. American Quinn Simmons took second place, followed by Australian Michael Storer in third. Van der Poel now leads the general classification by a single second over Slovenian Pogacar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

