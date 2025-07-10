Ben Healy Triumphs in Thrilling Stage Six Victory
Ireland's Ben Healy took a remarkable solo victory in stage six of the Tour de France, pulling away from a breakaway group to finish first. Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel regained the yellow jersey. Healy's strategic move secured his lead ahead of competitors Simmons and Storer in a dynamic race.
Ben Healy, representing EF Education-EasyPost, delivered a stunning solo performance on Thursday, winning stage six of the Tour de France.
Breaking away from an eight-man group that included leader Mathieu van der Poel, Healy attacked with 42km remaining in the 201.5km race from Bayeux to Vire Normandie.
The victory saw Van der Poel reclaim the leader's yellow jersey despite ending the day in eighth place, while Healy's masterclass secured his lead over rivals Quinn Simmons and Michael Storer.
