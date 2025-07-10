Left Menu

Ireland's New Line-Up Faces Portugal in Lisbon

Ireland will give first caps to Shayne Bolton, Alex Kendellen, and Hugh Gavin against Portugal in Lisbon. Interim coach Paul O’Connell makes five changes to the squad. Key players and coaches are absent, with replacements stepping up as the team faces an emerging Portuguese side.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:48 IST
Ireland's rugby team is set to debut new talent Shayne Bolton, Alex Kendellen, and Hugh Gavin in their upcoming test against Portugal in Lisbon. Despite a depleted squad, interim coach Paul O'Connell has made five strategic changes following their triumph over Georgia.

The new lineup was prompted by several absentees, including regulars and key coaches Andy Farrell and Simon Easterby. Bolton steps in for Jacob Stockdale on the wing, while Jack Crowley takes on the flyhalf role as Sam Prendergast is rested. O'Connell commends the squad's dedication amidst challenging conditions.

The match against Portugal is expected to be a significant test, with the Portuguese team showing promise with their dynamic style. O'Connell anticipates strong support for Ireland as they prepare for a competitive match in Lisbon.

