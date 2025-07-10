Di Venuto Dismisses Broad's Critique: A Look at Australia's Top Three

In a recent exchange of words, Australian batting coach Michael Di Venuto has laughed off remarks made by former England seamer Stuart Broad about Australia's top three batsmen. Di Venuto, quoted in The Sydney Morning Herald, took a light-hearted jab at Broad's critique, questioning his role, "Stuart Broad? That's good. Is he a selector?"

On The Grade Cricketer podcast, Broad labeled Australia's batting lineup as "muddled", expressing doubts over the lineup's long-term viability. With a storied history consisting of batting legends like Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, Broad finds the current top three lacking, taking aim at players such as Cameron Green and Sam Konstas.

Responding to Broad's assessment, Di Venuto acknowledged Australia's recent batting challenges, highlighting the importance of giving young players time to develop. Despite the difficulties, Di Venuto has praised young talents like Green, who showcased his skills in a gritty half-century at Grenada, and Konstas, urging patience as they grow into their roles on the international stage.

