Joe Root Anchors England with Unbeaten 99 at Lord’s

Seasoned batter Joe Root put on a stunning performance, ending the day with a solid unbeaten 99 as England reached 251 for four at stumps on the opening day of the third Test against India at Lord's.

Root, alongside captain Ben Stokes who remained not out at 39, steered England through a challenging day that saw India claiming wickets in the first and final sessions.

India's bowling attack featured striking performances by pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy, premier quick Jasprit Bumrah, and spinner Ravindra Jadeja, each contributing to the pressure on the hosts.