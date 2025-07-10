Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship: Mizoram and Bihar Secure Crucial Wins

The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 has reached its quarter-final stage, with Hockey Mizoram and the Hockey Association of Bihar making their mark in Division 'A'. In a decisive opening match, Hockey Mizoram triumphed with a 4-0 victory over Delhi. Leading her team from the front, Captain Vanlalrinhlui netted a brace, while teammates Lalremruati Esther and Laldinpuii further solidified their win with individual goals. This victory propels Hockey Mizoram to the top of Pool 'D', amassing six points as confirmed by a Hockey India press release.

Similarly, the Hockey Association of Bihar displayed dominance, securing a 6-0 victory against Delhi in Division 'A'. The match's spotlight was on Pushpanjali Kumari, who achieved a hat-trick, while captain Sidhi Kumari contributed with two crucial goals. Vinayak Siddhi added a final nail to the scoreline, securing their position as second in Pool D. The championship, featuring 28 teams across three divisions, introduces a dynamic competitive format with promotion and relegation influencing the stakes. Division A comprises the nation's top 12 teams, including defending champions Hockey Jharkhand and last year's runners-up Hockey Madhya Pradesh, all vying for the prestigious title.

The quarter-final line-up promises intense matches, set to begin with Uttar Pradesh Hockey facing Hockey Haryana, followed by Hockey Association of Odisha against Hockey Association of Bihar, then Hockey Mizoram taking on Hockey Punjab, and concluding with Hockey Jharkhand against Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

