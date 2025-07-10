Left Menu

Joe Root's Resilient 99 Anchors England's Gritty Day at Lord’s

Joe Root displayed remarkable resilience with an unbeaten 99 on the first day of the Lord’s Test against India. Opting for a more patient approach, England reached 251 for four. The day was marked by strategic cricket from both sides, with India keeping England's run rate in check.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:19 IST
Joe Root's Resilient 99 Anchors England's Gritty Day at Lord’s
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joe Root played a masterful, unbeaten innings of 99 as England adopted a patient approach on the first day of the Lord's Test against India. Choosing strategic long-format batting over their usual aggressive style, England reached 251 for four.

At stumps, Root, just one run short of his 37th Test century, was joined by Ben Stokes (39*). This marked a shift from England's customary approach under Stokes, as they opted for patience on a slower surface.

India's bowlers applied pressure throughout, with minimal chances offered by six bowling options, though debutant Akash Deep struggled to find his rhythm. The sell-out crowd at Lord's, including fans from India, added to the spectacle of the enduring appeal of Test cricket.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025