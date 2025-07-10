Joe Root's Resilient 99 Anchors England's Gritty Day at Lord’s

Joe Root played a masterful, unbeaten innings of 99 as England adopted a patient approach on the first day of the Lord's Test against India. Choosing strategic long-format batting over their usual aggressive style, England reached 251 for four.

At stumps, Root, just one run short of his 37th Test century, was joined by Ben Stokes (39*). This marked a shift from England's customary approach under Stokes, as they opted for patience on a slower surface.

India's bowlers applied pressure throughout, with minimal chances offered by six bowling options, though debutant Akash Deep struggled to find his rhythm. The sell-out crowd at Lord's, including fans from India, added to the spectacle of the enduring appeal of Test cricket.