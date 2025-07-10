Joe Root's Resilient 99 Anchors England's Gritty Day at Lord’s
Joe Root displayed remarkable resilience with an unbeaten 99 on the first day of the Lord’s Test against India. Opting for a more patient approach, England reached 251 for four. The day was marked by strategic cricket from both sides, with India keeping England's run rate in check.
At stumps, Root, just one run short of his 37th Test century, was joined by Ben Stokes (39*). This marked a shift from England's customary approach under Stokes, as they opted for patience on a slower surface.
India's bowlers applied pressure throughout, with minimal chances offered by six bowling options, though debutant Akash Deep struggled to find his rhythm. The sell-out crowd at Lord's, including fans from India, added to the spectacle of the enduring appeal of Test cricket.