Sizzling Signe Gaupset Shines as Norway Clinches Group A Victory

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:41 IST
Norway's Signe Gaupset delivered a stunning performance in the Women's Euros on Thursday, scoring twice and assisting two to lead her team to a 4-3 win over Iceland. This victory capped Norway's perfect group stage campaign with three wins, ensuring their dominance in Group A.

Iceland, already eliminated, fought for pride as Sveindis Jonsdottir capitalized on a goalkeeper's error to score first. Gaupset quickly responded, equalizing with a precise volley, and then taking Norway ahead before halftime with another impressive strike.

Despite Iceland's late push, marked by two goals and a dramatic penalty after Marit Breatberg Lund's red card, Norway held on. The victory ensures Norway's place in the quarterfinals, joining Switzerland who managed a draw to secure their spot.

