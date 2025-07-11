Sizzling Signe Gaupset Shines as Norway Clinches Group A Victory
Norwegian winger Signe Gaupset scored twice and assisted two more goals to lead Norway to a 4-3 victory over Iceland in the Women's Euros, securing top spot in Group A. Despite late drama with two Iceland goals, Norway maintained their unbeaten record, advancing to the knockout stage alongside Switzerland.
Norway's Signe Gaupset delivered a stunning performance in the Women's Euros on Thursday, scoring twice and assisting two to lead her team to a 4-3 win over Iceland. This victory capped Norway's perfect group stage campaign with three wins, ensuring their dominance in Group A.
Iceland, already eliminated, fought for pride as Sveindis Jonsdottir capitalized on a goalkeeper's error to score first. Gaupset quickly responded, equalizing with a precise volley, and then taking Norway ahead before halftime with another impressive strike.
Despite Iceland's late push, marked by two goals and a dramatic penalty after Marit Breatberg Lund's red card, Norway held on. The victory ensures Norway's place in the quarterfinals, joining Switzerland who managed a draw to secure their spot.
