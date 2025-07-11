Left Menu

Ben Healy Shines with Triumph in Tour de France Stage Six

Irish cyclist Ben Healy achieved a significant milestone by winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France. Overcoming tough competitors like Quinn Simmons and Michael Storer, Healy marked his first victory at cycling's premier event. Mathieu van der Poel reclaimed the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar by a slender margin.

Updated: 11-07-2025 09:47 IST
Irish cycling sensation Ben Healy secured an impressive Stage Six win at the Tour de France following a commanding solo breakaway. His victory over a challenging 201.5-kilometer route from Bayeux to Vire Normandie has made headlines, especially as Healy previously triumphed in a stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Healy's outstanding performance saw him pull away from competitors like American Quinn Simmons and Australian Michael Storer, finishing well ahead to mark his first Tour de France stage victory. This achievement resonates with Healy's lifelong dream forged while watching the iconic race.

Meanwhile, Mathieu van der Poel reclaimed the coveted yellow jersey from last year's champion Tadej Pogacar, albeit by a mere second. As riders gear up for another arduous climb in Stage Seven, tension remains high with Pogacar and other top contenders pushing for the lead.

