Athletic Bilbao Star Suspended After Doping Test
Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez faced provisional suspension following a failed doping test during a Europa League match against Manchester United. The defender, recovering from testicular cancer, claimed the banned substance was in medicine for alopecia. UEFA awaits further investigation before a final decision is made.
Yeray Alvarez, a key defender for Athletic Bilbao, has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following a Europa League fixture against Manchester United.
Alvarez, who has been combating testicular cancer since 2016, stated that the positive test resulted from a hair loss medication containing a banned substance.
While UEFA withholds comment pending a disciplinary conclusion, the club stands firmly by Alvarez, a player with over 250 appearances for Bilbao.
