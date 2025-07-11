Athletic Bilbao Star Suspended After Doping Test

Yeray Alvarez, a key defender for Athletic Bilbao, has been provisionally suspended after failing a doping test following a Europa League fixture against Manchester United.

Alvarez, who has been combating testicular cancer since 2016, stated that the positive test resulted from a hair loss medication containing a banned substance.

While UEFA withholds comment pending a disciplinary conclusion, the club stands firmly by Alvarez, a player with over 250 appearances for Bilbao.

(With inputs from agencies.)