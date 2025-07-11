Left Menu

Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Álvarez Faces Provisional Suspension

Yeray Álvarez, a defender for Athletic Bilbao, has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance. The result stemmed from a medication he took to prevent hair loss due to cancer treatments. Álvarez asserts the suspension is a result of taking medication unknowingly containing a banned ingredient.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:41 IST
  • Spain

Yeray Álvarez, a player for Athletic Bilbao, is facing a provisional suspension after failing a drug test. Álvarez, who once had to take a break from soccer due to testicular cancer, tested positive following a match against Manchester United in the Europa League semifinals.

The positive test result arose from a medication Álvarez has been using to manage alopecia, stemming from his cancer treatment. He stated on social media that the medication unintentionally contained a banned substance. Álvarez expressed disbelief over the news, emphasizing his innocence in consuming banned substances.

Athletic Bilbao stands by their player, acknowledging the human error and pledging their support to Álvarez as the case remains in its initial stage. The club plans to participate in the upcoming Champions League season.

