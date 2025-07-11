Left Menu

Wrexham Kicks Off Global Tour Down Under Amidst Excitement

Welsh soccer team Wrexham begins a tour in Australia and New Zealand, winning against Melbourne Victory without the presence of co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The trip aims to expand Wrexham's global influence, aided by the popularity of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' TV series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:55 IST
Wrexham, the Welsh soccer sensation, has embarked on a thrilling tour across Australia and New Zealand, marking the event with a resounding 3-0 victory over A-League team Melbourne Victory. Surprisingly, the excitement unfolded without the onsite presence of their Hollywood co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The match's highlight reel included Wrexham's Tom O'Connor scoring in the 42nd minute, complemented by stellar second-half performances from Ryan Hardie and George Evans. This victory is part of Wrexham's ambitious plan to prepare for their return to England's second-tier league, the Championship, after an impressive third consecutive promotion.

The tour also serves to boost Wrexham's international following, propelled by the hit documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham.' The decision to visit Australia hinges on it being the third-largest viewer base for the show, following the U.S. and the U.K. Wrexham's captain, James McClean, emphasized the seriousness of their mission, underscoring their commitment to the upcoming challenging season.

