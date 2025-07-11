Bumrah's Fiery Spell and England's Resilient Comeback at Lord's
Jasprit Bumrah's lethal three-wicket burst put England in a precarious position before a resilient partnership between Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse restored their innings to 353-7 by lunch on the second day of the third Test at Lord's. Root scored his 37th Test century amid tense cricketing action.
India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered a devastating spell at Lord's, claiming three quick wickets and leaving England struggling at 271-7. However, the hosts mounted a comeback through Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, ending the morning session at 353-7 on day two of the third Test.
Bumrah dismissed Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes, showcasing his prowess on a slow pitch. While Root, overnight on 99, reached his century with ease, his celebration was brief as Bumrah struck with precision to send him back to the pavilion shortly after.
Smith and Carse then took to the field with a determination that saw them weathering the storm. Smith, despite an early drop, crafted a commendable innings alongside Carse, lifting England beyond 300 and closing out the morning with confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)