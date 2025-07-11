Nepali U-19 Cricketers to Receive Elite Training in Bhopal

In a bid to enhance the skills of young cricket talents, three U-19 Nepali cricketers have been selected for a prestigious month-long training program in Bhopal, India. This initiative is a part of the Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship for Nepali Youth, unveiled by the Indian Embassy in June 2025.

The selected athletes—Naren Bhatta, Sahil Patel, and Puja Mahato—met with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who extended his best wishes ahead of their intensive training at the LB Shashtri Cricket Shaala. The training is scheduled from July 15 to August 14 and was attended by Chatur Bahadur Chanda, President of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

According to an embassy press release, the initiative underscores the role of sports in enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Nepal. The program aims to provide professional exposure to young players, elevating their skills while contributing to Nepal's cricketing dreams.

