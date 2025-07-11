Left Menu

Nepali U-19 Cricketers to Receive Elite Training in Bhopal

Three U-19 Nepali cricketers will participate in a month-long professional training program in Bhopal, India, under the Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship. The initiative, announced by the Indian Embassy, aims to enhance cricket skills and strengthen ties between India and Nepal through sports collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a bid to enhance the skills of young cricket talents, three U-19 Nepali cricketers have been selected for a prestigious month-long training program in Bhopal, India. This initiative is a part of the Ambassador's Cricket Fellowship for Nepali Youth, unveiled by the Indian Embassy in June 2025.

The selected athletes—Naren Bhatta, Sahil Patel, and Puja Mahato—met with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, who extended his best wishes ahead of their intensive training at the LB Shashtri Cricket Shaala. The training is scheduled from July 15 to August 14 and was attended by Chatur Bahadur Chanda, President of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

According to an embassy press release, the initiative underscores the role of sports in enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Nepal. The program aims to provide professional exposure to young players, elevating their skills while contributing to Nepal's cricketing dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

