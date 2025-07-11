Left Menu

Test Tensions: India and England's Cricket Showdown

In a thrilling third Test match between India and England, England posted a score of 387 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah dominated with five wickets. India, starting strong in the second innings, ended day two at 44/1, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair on the crease.

Updated: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping cricket match, England set a challenging total of 387 runs in their first innings against India at the ongoing third Test in Teat. Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling saw him claim five vital wickets, including England's top scorer Joe Root, who made 104 runs.

Following England's lead, India began their second innings on a cautious note, ending day two at 44/1. Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught out for 13 runs, with Jofra Archer delivering a breakthrough for England.

The game remains finely poised, as KL Rahul and Karun Nair hold the crease with 13 and 18 runs respectively. As the Test progresses, both teams will vie for dominance in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

