Test Tensions: India and England's Cricket Showdown

In a gripping cricket match, England set a challenging total of 387 runs in their first innings against India at the ongoing third Test in Teat. Jasprit Bumrah's impressive bowling saw him claim five vital wickets, including England's top scorer Joe Root, who made 104 runs.

Following England's lead, India began their second innings on a cautious note, ending day two at 44/1. Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught out for 13 runs, with Jofra Archer delivering a breakthrough for England.

The game remains finely poised, as KL Rahul and Karun Nair hold the crease with 13 and 18 runs respectively. As the Test progresses, both teams will vie for dominance in this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)