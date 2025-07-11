Crystal Palace's Relegation: UEFA's Multi-Club Ownership Ruling

In a significant decision, UEFA has relegated Crystal Palace to the third-tier Conference League due to multi-club ownership issues, while Olympique Lyonnais remains eligible to compete in the Europa League, as announced on Friday.

The Eagle Football Group, holding major ownership stakes in both Lyon and Crystal Palace, has seen its influence questioned. UEFA's Club Financial Control Body scrutinized the relationship after a financial ruling saved Lyon from relegation.

While Palace had secured Europa League qualification through an FA Cup victory, they now face the repercussion of shared ownership. However, the club reserves the right to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.