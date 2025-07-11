Left Menu

Crystal Palace's Relegation: UEFA's Multi-Club Ownership Ruling

UEFA has relegated Crystal Palace to the Conference League due to a multi-club ownership ruling, while Olympique Lyonnais remains in the Europa League. The decision follows investigations into the ownership ties between Lyon and Palace. Crystal Palace, however, retains the right to appeal the decision.

Updated: 11-07-2025 21:09 IST
Crystal Palace's Relegation: UEFA's Multi-Club Ownership Ruling
In a significant decision, UEFA has relegated Crystal Palace to the third-tier Conference League due to multi-club ownership issues, while Olympique Lyonnais remains eligible to compete in the Europa League, as announced on Friday.

The Eagle Football Group, holding major ownership stakes in both Lyon and Crystal Palace, has seen its influence questioned. UEFA's Club Financial Control Body scrutinized the relationship after a financial ruling saved Lyon from relegation.

While Palace had secured Europa League qualification through an FA Cup victory, they now face the repercussion of shared ownership. However, the club reserves the right to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

