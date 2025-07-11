Zoravar Sandhu Shines Amidst Disappointment at World Cup Trap Event
Veteran Indian shooter Zoravar Sandhu scored an impressive 73 but was placed 12th at the World Cup's opening day of trap shooting. Amidst lackluster performances by other Indian shooters, Sandhu's near-perfect rounds positioned him well. Top performers included Matthew Coward-Holley, Mauro de Filippis, and Josip Glasnovic with perfect scores.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lonato | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:11 IST
Veteran Indian shooter Zoravar Sandhu managed an impressive score of 73, placing 12th during the opening day of the trap shooting competition at the World Cup.
Despite Sandhu's notable performance, the rest of the Indian contingent struggled to make a mark, delivering underwhelming results amid a competitive field of 183 participants.
Stand-out shooters included Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley, Italy's Mauro de Filippis, and Croatia's Josip Glasnovic, each achieving a perfect score of 75, while San Marino's Alessandra Perilli led the women's rankings.
Advertisement