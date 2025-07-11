Zoravar Sandhu Shines Amidst Disappointment at World Cup Trap Event

Veteran Indian shooter Zoravar Sandhu managed an impressive score of 73, placing 12th during the opening day of the trap shooting competition at the World Cup.

Despite Sandhu's notable performance, the rest of the Indian contingent struggled to make a mark, delivering underwhelming results amid a competitive field of 183 participants.

Stand-out shooters included Britain's Matthew Coward-Holley, Italy's Mauro de Filippis, and Croatia's Josip Glasnovic, each achieving a perfect score of 75, while San Marino's Alessandra Perilli led the women's rankings.