India Holds Steady at 145/3: Rahul Leads the Charge

India's first innings in the ongoing match sees them standing at 145 for three over the course of 43 overs. The early loss of wickets was counterbalanced by KL Rahul, who remains at the crease with an impressive 53 not out, offering stability to the team's innings.

Noteworthy bowling performances came from Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who managed to capture the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair, respectively. Both bowlers applied pressure on the Indian lineup early in the innings.

Rishabh Pant, alongside Rahul, adds to the resistance, batting at 19 not out. With the fall of wickets occurring at 13, 74, and 107 runs, the partnership between Rahul and Pant will be crucial in the matches to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)