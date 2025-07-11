Left Menu

India Holds Steady at 145/3: Rahul Leads the Charge

India's first innings sees a tense start with KL Rahul steadying the ship at 53 not out. Despite early wickets falling, Rahul and Rishabh Pant's partnership promises resilience. Key bowlers include Archer and Stokes, who claimed crucial wickets. The innings stands at 145 for three off 43 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:14 IST
India Holds Steady at 145/3: Rahul Leads the Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's first innings in the ongoing match sees them standing at 145 for three over the course of 43 overs. The early loss of wickets was counterbalanced by KL Rahul, who remains at the crease with an impressive 53 not out, offering stability to the team's innings.

Noteworthy bowling performances came from Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, who managed to capture the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair, respectively. Both bowlers applied pressure on the Indian lineup early in the innings.

Rishabh Pant, alongside Rahul, adds to the resistance, batting at 19 not out. With the fall of wickets occurring at 13, 74, and 107 runs, the partnership between Rahul and Pant will be crucial in the matches to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025