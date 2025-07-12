Jasprit Bumrah: Milestone Maker Over Spectacle Celebrator

Jasprit Bumrah, embracing his experience, prioritizes milestones over animated celebrations. In the second Test against England, Bumrah's 5/74 earned him a spot on Lord's Honours board — a tale he'll share with his son, Angad, rather than indulge in youthful exuberance.

Despite rested post the Edgbaston Test for workload management, Bumrah's return silenced critics questioning his fitness. "People sensationalise for viewership; I understand that, and I am happy to contribute to that narrative," Bumrah shrugged off criticisms.

The famed Lord's slope from past experiences no longer occupies Bumrah's mind, allowing him to maximize new ball conditions. This calculated move appears pivotal in his standout performance under challenging heat.