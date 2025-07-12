Rising Indian Sprint Star Animesh Kujur Shines Amidst Mixed Diamond League Outcomes

Seasoned Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable faced a setback at the Monaco Diamond League after an untimely fall prevented him from finishing the 3000m race. His anticipated top-five finish was cut short by a mishap that left him in visible discomfort.

Despite Sable's unfortunate exit, sprinter Animesh Kujur emerged as a highlight in the Under-23 200m event. The young talent from Chhattisgarh clocked 20.55 seconds, securing fourth place in a competitive field, indicating his growing prominence in international athletics.

Kujur's efforts are part of a broader journey marked by breaking national records, including a recent 100m sprint milestone. His performances have invigorated the Indian men's sprint scene, with aspirations set on World Championship qualifications and breaking additional records.