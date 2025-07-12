Left Menu

Action-Packed Sports Week: Highlights and Challenges

This week's sports news highlights include Matt Olson replacing Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Home Run Derby, Brandon Lowe's injury, Cody Bellinger's historic game for the Yankees, and Enzo Fernandez's concerns over heat at the Club World Cup. Notable events across tennis, baseball, and boxing also made headlines.

Updated: 12-07-2025 13:27 IST
Action-Packed Sports Week: Highlights and Challenges
Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves will step in for Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Home Run Derby, promising an exciting challenge following his previous appearance in 2021. This All-Star first baseman has already notched 17 home runs this season, marking another stellar campaign.

The Tampa Bay Rays face a blow as Brandon Lowe is benched due to an oblique strain. The team hopes for his swift return post the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger stole the spotlight at Yankee Stadium with a career-first trifecta of home runs, leading the Yankees to a decisive victory over the Cubs.

Dangerous heat conditions have been a concern at the Club World Cup, as Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez expressed. In tennis, Novak Djokovic faced a reality check at Wimbledon, while in boxing, Katie Taylor retained her title, showcasing the pinnacle of women's boxing before a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

