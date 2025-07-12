Left Menu

All Blacks Dominate France with Six-Try Triumph

New Zealand's rugby team secured a 43-17 victory over France in the second test, sealing the series with a 2-0 lead. The All Blacks showcased improved performance with six tries, driven by key players Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, and others. France responded with two tries in the second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:27 IST
All Blacks Dominate France with Six-Try Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's rugby team delivered an impressive performance to defeat France 43-17 in the second test of the series on Saturday. The All Blacks ran in six tries, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Coach Scott Robertson, who had urged for better execution following their tight 31-27 win in Dunedin, saw his team rise to the occasion. New Zealand's Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Tupou Vaa'i all contributed to a commanding 29-3 lead at halftime.

Despite not including most of their first-choice players, France struggled to respond effectively, managing only two tries from Leo Barre and Joshua Brennan in the second half. The series concludes next week in Hamilton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025