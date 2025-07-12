All Blacks Dominate France with Six-Try Triumph
New Zealand's rugby team secured a 43-17 victory over France in the second test, sealing the series with a 2-0 lead. The All Blacks showcased improved performance with six tries, driven by key players Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, and others. France responded with two tries in the second half.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand's rugby team delivered an impressive performance to defeat France 43-17 in the second test of the series on Saturday. The All Blacks ran in six tries, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Coach Scott Robertson, who had urged for better execution following their tight 31-27 win in Dunedin, saw his team rise to the occasion. New Zealand's Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Tupou Vaa'i all contributed to a commanding 29-3 lead at halftime.
Despite not including most of their first-choice players, France struggled to respond effectively, managing only two tries from Leo Barre and Joshua Brennan in the second half. The series concludes next week in Hamilton.
(With inputs from agencies.)