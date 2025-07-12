All Blacks Dominate France with Six-Try Triumph

New Zealand's rugby team delivered an impressive performance to defeat France 43-17 in the second test of the series on Saturday. The All Blacks ran in six tries, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Coach Scott Robertson, who had urged for better execution following their tight 31-27 win in Dunedin, saw his team rise to the occasion. New Zealand's Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Tupou Vaa'i all contributed to a commanding 29-3 lead at halftime.

Despite not including most of their first-choice players, France struggled to respond effectively, managing only two tries from Leo Barre and Joshua Brennan in the second half. The series concludes next week in Hamilton.

(With inputs from agencies.)