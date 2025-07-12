All Blacks Dominate France in Electrifying Second Test

New Zealand's All Blacks delivered a commanding performance to defeat France 43-17 in the second test, ensuring an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The victory came as the team showcased improved execution, as called for by coach Scott Robertson. This follows their narrow win in the first test last weekend.

Captain Ardie Savea was pivotal, overtaking Richie McCaw as New Zealand's top try-scoring forward during the match. The All Blacks built a 29-3 halftime lead with Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea, Codie Taylor, and Tupou Vaa'i each crossing the try-line. Despite a spirited second-half effort from the Six Nations champions, France, New Zealand maintained dominance.

France, missing many first-choice players, responded with tries in the second half from Leo Barre and Joshua Brennan. However, New Zealand's firepower, including tries from Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane, secured the win, underscoring their defensive and offensive superiority. France vowed to fight back in the final game of the series.