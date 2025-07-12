Left Menu

Spain's Women's Euro Triumph: A Showcase of Depth and Adaptability

Spain's Women's Euro team showcased their depth and adaptability in a 3-1 victory over Italy, completing a successful group campaign. Montse Tome's squad boasts a range of talent, as evidenced by their dominant performances and tactical flexibility, setting up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland.

Spain concluded their Women's Euro Group B campaign with an impressive 3-1 comeback victory over Italy. This win underscored the team's exceptional depth and adaptability, a warning to their quarter-final opponents.

Under the guidance of head coach Montse Tome, Spain roared through the group stage with three wins, displaying versatility and strategic in-game adjustments. The victory over Italy was part of a dominant run that included a 5-0 win over Portugal and a 6-2 triumph against Belgium.

Key changes to the lineup, including the inclusion of Athenea del Castillo, emphasized Spain's tactical options. As they prepare to face Switzerland, the return of Aitana Bonmati strengthens their defense after her recovery. Tome remains strategic, offering little about her plans for their clash with the hosts.

