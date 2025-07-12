Marc Marquez Clinches Record-Breaking 10th MotoGP Sprint Win

Ducati's Marc Marquez achieved a record-breaking performance, securing his 10th sprint victory of the MotoGP season at the German Grand Prix held Saturday at the Sachsenring. Despite a challenging start, Marquez surged from fifth place to seize the lead from rival Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia in the final lap.

The race, set against a backdrop of wet conditions, saw Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finishing third, completing the podium. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing and Pramac Racing's Jack Miller rounded out the top five positions, contributing to an intense and gripping competition.

With this win, Marquez has broadened his championship lead to 78 points over his brother Alex Marquez, who finished eighth. As the season progresses, the victory amplifies Marquez's standing in the championship and sets a strong tone for the remaining races.

(With inputs from agencies.)