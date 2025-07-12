Left Menu

Marc Marquez Clinches Record-Breaking 10th MotoGP Sprint Win

Ducati's Marc Marquez wins a record 10th MotoGP sprint at the German Grand Prix, overcoming a poor start. He took the lead from Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap in wet conditions. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo secured third place, while Marquez extended his championship lead to 78 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:17 IST
Marc Marquez Clinches Record-Breaking 10th MotoGP Sprint Win
Marc Marquez

Ducati's Marc Marquez achieved a record-breaking performance, securing his 10th sprint victory of the MotoGP season at the German Grand Prix held Saturday at the Sachsenring. Despite a challenging start, Marquez surged from fifth place to seize the lead from rival Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia in the final lap.

The race, set against a backdrop of wet conditions, saw Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finishing third, completing the podium. Meanwhile, Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing and Pramac Racing's Jack Miller rounded out the top five positions, contributing to an intense and gripping competition.

With this win, Marquez has broadened his championship lead to 78 points over his brother Alex Marquez, who finished eighth. As the season progresses, the victory amplifies Marquez's standing in the championship and sets a strong tone for the remaining races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025