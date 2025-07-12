Thrilling Test Match: India vs. England, Day 3 Highlights

In a gripping third Test match on day three, India is in the chase against England's formidable first-innings score of 387. At tea, India stands at 316/5, showcasing impressive performances against a challenging bowling line-up.

Opening batsman KL Rahul led the team with a crucial century, scoring 100 runs and demonstrating resilience against the English attack. Rishabh Pant contributed significantly with a swift 74, further bolstering India's innings with his aggressive style.

England's bowlers, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes, managed to extract vital breakthroughs, adding tension to the match. With wickets in hand, India looks forward to closing the gap, promising an exciting continuation to this cricketing spectacle.

