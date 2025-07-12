Left Menu

Thrilling Test Match: India vs. England, Day 3 Highlights

On day three of the third Test between India and England, India reached 316/5 at tea, chasing England's 387. Highlights include KL Rahul's century and Rishabh Pant's 74 runs. England's bowling efforts were led by Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes taking key wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:25 IST
Thrilling Test Match: India vs. England, Day 3 Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping third Test match on day three, India is in the chase against England's formidable first-innings score of 387. At tea, India stands at 316/5, showcasing impressive performances against a challenging bowling line-up.

Opening batsman KL Rahul led the team with a crucial century, scoring 100 runs and demonstrating resilience against the English attack. Rishabh Pant contributed significantly with a swift 74, further bolstering India's innings with his aggressive style.

England's bowlers, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes, managed to extract vital breakthroughs, adding tension to the match. With wickets in hand, India looks forward to closing the gap, promising an exciting continuation to this cricketing spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025