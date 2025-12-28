Russian Strikes Target Kherson's Vital Heating Plant

Russian forces targeted a critical heating plant in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, causing significant damage to the facility, as reported by Naftogaz, the state oil and gas firm, on Sunday. The attack forms part of a broader strategy by Russia to disable Ukraine's crucial infrastructure nearly four years into its full-scale invasion.

The latest strike also resulted in injuries to a plant employee, as confirmed by Naftogaz. The heating plant is essential to the city, providing warmth to tens of thousands of homes. With an escalation in Russian drone, missile, and bomb strikes, life in Kherson is becoming increasingly perilous.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military operations continue to counter these threats. It reported striking the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region overnight, indicating ongoing resistance amidst these targeted assaults on their infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)