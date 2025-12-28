Left Menu

Russian Strikes Target Kherson's Vital Heating Plant

Russian forces attacked a crucial heating plant in Kherson, causing major damage, explained Naftogaz, Ukraine's state oil and gas company. As Russia intensifies its focus on undermining Ukrainian infrastructure, the safety of thousands in Kherson, dependent on the plant remains uncertain amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:16 IST
Russian Strikes Target Kherson's Vital Heating Plant
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces targeted a critical heating plant in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, causing significant damage to the facility, as reported by Naftogaz, the state oil and gas firm, on Sunday. The attack forms part of a broader strategy by Russia to disable Ukraine's crucial infrastructure nearly four years into its full-scale invasion.

The latest strike also resulted in injuries to a plant employee, as confirmed by Naftogaz. The heating plant is essential to the city, providing warmth to tens of thousands of homes. With an escalation in Russian drone, missile, and bomb strikes, life in Kherson is becoming increasingly perilous.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military operations continue to counter these threats. It reported striking the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region overnight, indicating ongoing resistance amidst these targeted assaults on their infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats

 India
2
Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

Racial Tensions Spark Outcry: Tragic Death of Tripura Student Prompts Action

 India
3
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
4
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025