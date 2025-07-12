Slovenia's Cycling Power Couple: Pogacar and Zigart's Race to Glory

Tadej Pogacar and Urska Zigart are not only engaged to be married but also a formidable force in the world of cycling. As Pogacar aims to secure his fourth Tour de France victory, he is keeping a close eye on Zigart's progress in the Giro d'Italia Women.

The couple, who have even inspired a children's book, are both celebrated athletes in their own right, having simultaneously won national titles in Slovenia. This weekend, Pogacar reclaimed the yellow jersey, while Zigart impressively improved her standing in the Giro's general classification.

Their journey showcases their dedication to the sport and each other, transcending personal and professional achievements. Pogacar previously chose personal loyalty over Olympic glory, emphasizing the value they place on their shared support system.

