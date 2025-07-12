Slovenia's Cycling Power Couple: Pogacar and Zigart's Race to Glory
Slovenian cyclists Tadej Pogacar and Urska Zigart, an engaged couple, balance personal milestones and racing achievements. While Pogacar aims for a fourth Tour de France win, he closely follows Zigart's performance at the Giro d'Italia Women. Both are champions, sharing victories and supporting each other's races.
Tadej Pogacar and Urska Zigart are not only engaged to be married but also a formidable force in the world of cycling. As Pogacar aims to secure his fourth Tour de France victory, he is keeping a close eye on Zigart's progress in the Giro d'Italia Women.
The couple, who have even inspired a children's book, are both celebrated athletes in their own right, having simultaneously won national titles in Slovenia. This weekend, Pogacar reclaimed the yellow jersey, while Zigart impressively improved her standing in the Giro's general classification.
Their journey showcases their dedication to the sport and each other, transcending personal and professional achievements. Pogacar previously chose personal loyalty over Olympic glory, emphasizing the value they place on their shared support system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tadej
- Pogacar
- Urska
- Zigart
- cycling
- Tour de France
- Giro d'Italia
- Slovenia
- sports
- engagement
ALSO READ
Tadej Pogacar Sets Sights on Fourth Tour de France Triumph
Turning Waste into Roads: ADB and RMIT Propose Plastic Recycling for PNG Infrastructure
Cycling the Path to Fitness: Fit India Sundays Energize 6,000 Locations
Richard Carapaz Out of 2023 Tour de France Due to Health Setback
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Pedals for Fit India in Nationwide Cycling Campaign