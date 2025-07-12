Electrifying Victory: Mitch Evans Shines in Formula E Berlin Race

Mitch Evans skillfully claimed victory in the opening Formula E race in Berlin, forcing Oliver Rowland to postpone his title celebrations. Despite leading the championship, Rowland suffered his first season retirement after colliding with Stoffel Van Doorne, reducing his lead as Porsche's Wehrlein charged to second place.

Edoardo Mortara secured third place for Mahindra, continuing his podium streak. Evans, starting from pole position, expertly navigated treacherous conditions and safety car periods to secure his second win of the season, marking Jaguar's 50th podium in the series.

Rowland retains a chance to clinch the title in Sunday's race, contingent on widening his lead over Wehrlein. The teams' championship sees Porsche maintaining its lead, despite penalties affecting race positions.