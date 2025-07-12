Left Menu

Electrifying Victory: Mitch Evans Shines in Formula E Berlin Race

Mitch Evans claimed victory in the first Formula E race in Berlin, delaying Oliver Rowland's title celebration. Rowland's mishap reduced his lead over Pascal Wehrlein. Wehrlein finished second, securing a point for the fastest lap. Edoardo Mortara completed the podium, and Porsche leads the teams' championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:01 IST
Electrifying Victory: Mitch Evans Shines in Formula E Berlin Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mitch Evans skillfully claimed victory in the opening Formula E race in Berlin, forcing Oliver Rowland to postpone his title celebrations. Despite leading the championship, Rowland suffered his first season retirement after colliding with Stoffel Van Doorne, reducing his lead as Porsche's Wehrlein charged to second place.

Edoardo Mortara secured third place for Mahindra, continuing his podium streak. Evans, starting from pole position, expertly navigated treacherous conditions and safety car periods to secure his second win of the season, marking Jaguar's 50th podium in the series.

Rowland retains a chance to clinch the title in Sunday's race, contingent on widening his lead over Wehrlein. The teams' championship sees Porsche maintaining its lead, despite penalties affecting race positions.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025