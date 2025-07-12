Left Menu

KL Rahul's Heroics at Lord's Level Intense India-England Test Battle

KL Rahul scored a century at Lord's, helping India match England's first innings of 387 on the third day of the Test. Alongside Jadeja and Pant's contributions, Rahul's efforts levelled the intense match. The day's play included confrontations, dramatic moments, and strategic bowling on a challenging pitch.

KL Rahul delivered a stellar performance at Lord's Cricket Ground, reaching his second century at the iconic venue. This achievement helped India match England's first innings total of 387 on an intriguing third day of the Test match.

While Rahul's 100 off 177 balls was the highlight, significant support came from Ravindra Jadeja's 72 and Rishabh Pant's 74. The tricky pitch presented challenges as India had to bat last. In an intense moment, Rahul exited to a loose drive post-lunch, marking a turning point in the innings.

Throughout the day, a tense bowling exchange and contentious moments on the field kept spectators on edge. With England holding a slender lead of two runs moving into the fourth day, the match promises excitement. Dynamic performances by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes further intensified the proceedings.

