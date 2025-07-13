Tensions Flare as Tim Southee Critiques Shubman Gill Amidst Lord's Test Drama

In a tense exchange at Lord's, England's specialist bowling consultant Tim Southee didn't hold back from critiquing India captain Shubman Gill following dramatic scenes on Day 3 of the third Test. Both teams had finished with identical scores of 387, amplifying emotions as tempers flared among players.

The incident unfolded before the third delivery of Jasprit Bumrah's over when Zak Crawley twice stepped away citing background movement, triggering dissatisfaction from Gill who vocally expressed his discontent from the slip cordon. On the fifth delivery, Crawley was struck on the glove, leading to a field-side chaos as players exchanged heated words.

Southee pointedly remarked Gill's on-field behavior was hypocritical, citing his own mid-day breaks for massages. Despite the delay tactics, England closed the day unscathed at 2/0. Meanwhile, India's KL Rahul showed understanding towards England's strategic time-wasting under pressure, highlighting the complexities faced by both teams over an interrupted match span resulting in 32 lost overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)