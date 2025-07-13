Left Menu

KL Rahul's Aspiration to Mirror Rishabh Pant's Game-Changing Performance

India's opener KL Rahul shares his admiration for vice-captain Rishabh Pant, aspiring to emulate his audacious play style. Despite their different approaches, the duo's partnership was pivotal on Day 3 of the third Test against England, displaying India's cricketing prowess and synergy.

In a candid revelation, India's seasoned opener KL Rahul expressed his deep admiration for vice-captain Rishabh Pant, aspiring to emulate the southpaw's audacious play style following their exceptional performance on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Lord's. Their record-breaking partnership, characterized by Rahul's poise and Pant's aggressiveness, left England struggling to regain dominance.

Rahul, renowned for his composed approach, shared his enjoyment of batting alongside Pant, despite their contrasting styles. He envisions himself adopting Pant's aggressive mindset in future matches. "The most common trait between us is our unwavering passion for cricket, batting, and thriving in challenging situations. Playing with Pant has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience," he remarked during a press conference.

Reflecting on time spent at the National Cricket Academy, where both players were rehabilitating injuries, Rahul gained insight into Pant's strategic and thoughtful approach to batting. Despite his apparent impulsive style, Pant meticulously plans every move, which Rahul admires and hopes to incorporate into his cricketing philosophy. Their camaraderie extends beyond the field, showcasing their mutual respect and friendship.

Their commanding 141-run partnership ended dramatically before lunch when Ben Stokes' precise throw caught Pant short of the crease, dismissing him at 74. Rahul secured his second century at Lord's before being dismissed at 100 after edging a ball to Harry Brook. India concluded the day mirroring England's first-innings total of 387, promising an intriguing continuation of the Test.

