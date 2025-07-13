Left Menu

Dutch Team Eyes Miraculous Comeback at Women's European Championship

At the Women's European Championship, the Netherlands must defeat France by three goals to reach the quarterfinals after suffering a 4-0 loss to England. Coach Andries Jonker and player Daniëlle van de Donk express belief in miracles and an unforgettable performance, drawing parallels to past football comebacks.

Updated: 13-07-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:16 IST
The Women's European Championship stage is set for a thrilling contest as the Netherlands seeks to achieve a miraculous comeback against France. After enduring a crushing 4-0 defeat by England, the Dutch must overcome formidable odds on Sunday to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Coach Andries Jonker emphasized the possibility of miracles, recalling the legendary La Remontada by Barcelona in 2017, when they overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. His belief in a similar triumph for the Netherlands is echoed by veteran player Daniëlle van de Donk.

France, led by coach Laurent Bonadei, remains wary yet confident, having scored six goals in two victories and needing only a draw to advance. Sunday promises an electrifying showdown, with both teams eager for glory and historical resonance.

