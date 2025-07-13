Tom Clarkson Joins British & Irish Lions: A Boost for the Front Row

In a strategic move, the British & Irish Lions have called up Tom Clarkson as additional front-row cover before their crucial first test against Australia. The announcement was made on Sunday.

This follows the recent inclusion of hooker Jamie George, who was brought in to cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie. Additionally, centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the fixture due to concussion.

Clarkson's arrival marks a significant boost, with the squad now comprising 14 players from Leinster, underscoring their dominance and contribution to the team.

