Left Menu

Tom Clarkson Joins British & Irish Lions: A Boost for the Front Row

Tom Clarkson joins the British & Irish Lions as a front-row cover ahead of their first test against Australia. Jamie George was previously called up for Luke Cowan-Dickie, with Garry Ringrose out due to concussion. Clarkson's inclusion brings the Leinster players in the squad to 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:48 IST
Tom Clarkson Joins British & Irish Lions: A Boost for the Front Row

In a strategic move, the British & Irish Lions have called up Tom Clarkson as additional front-row cover before their crucial first test against Australia. The announcement was made on Sunday.

This follows the recent inclusion of hooker Jamie George, who was brought in to cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie. Additionally, centre Garry Ringrose has been ruled out of the fixture due to concussion.

Clarkson's arrival marks a significant boost, with the squad now comprising 14 players from Leinster, underscoring their dominance and contribution to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025