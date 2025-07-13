One-Two Punch: Unraveling the Boxing Federation's Election Delay

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by President PT Usha, has taken a decisive step by establishing a Fact-Finding Committee to delve into the reasons behind the protracted delay of elections within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Headed by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav and comprising IOA Executive Council member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra, this committee aims to provide a roadmap for conducting transparent and timely elections.

Despite the delay caused by legal disputes, the focus remains on ensuring governance continuity while involving World Boxing's guidelines for fair process completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)