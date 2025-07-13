Left Menu

One-Two Punch: Unraveling the Boxing Federation's Election Delay

The Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has established a three-member committee to investigate delays in the Boxing Federation of India's elections. The committee aims to recommend a roadmap for timely, fair elections. The BFI faced delays due to legal issues, prompting an interim committee by World Boxing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:23 IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), led by President PT Usha, has taken a decisive step by establishing a Fact-Finding Committee to delve into the reasons behind the protracted delay of elections within the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Headed by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav and comprising IOA Executive Council member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Advocate Payal Kakra, this committee aims to provide a roadmap for conducting transparent and timely elections.

Despite the delay caused by legal disputes, the focus remains on ensuring governance continuity while involving World Boxing's guidelines for fair process completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

