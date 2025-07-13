Left Menu

Ravi Shastri and Stuart Broad Critique Harry Brook's 'Nothing Shot' at Lord's

Former coach Ravi Shastri and ex-cricketer Stuart Broad criticized Harry Brook's risky 'Bazball' shot during the third Test at Lord's. Brook's high-risk approach led to his dismissal, impacting England's position. Shastri and Broad highlighted the missed opportunity to solidify a partnership with disciplined play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:03 IST
Ravi Shastri and Stuart Broad Critique Harry Brook's 'Nothing Shot' at Lord's
Harry Brook dismissal (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic turn of events at Lord's, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-England paceman Stuart Broad did not hold back in their assessment of Harry Brook's ill-fated shot on the fourth day of the third Test against India. The criticism comes after Brook's 'nothing shot' during a crucial moment in England's innings.

The Indian bowlers, spearheaded by their quicks, unleashed a barrage that left England floundering at 50/3. Amid the chaos, Joe Root and Harry Brook took center stage, with Brook embracing an aggressive 'Bazball' approach. However, his decision to attempt a risky sweep off Akash Deep's delivery backfired, resulting in his dismissal at 23 runs from 19 balls.

Ravi Shastri voiced his concerns over Brook's gamble, stating it was unnecessary given the match context. Stuart Broad echoed these sentiments, discussing Brooks' strategy behind the shot and lamenting the missed opportunity to put India under pressure. Despite England's efforts, including a partnership between Root and captain Ben Stokes, the team's struggle continued against a formidable Indian lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

