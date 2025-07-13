Left Menu

Siraj's Fiery Spell Puts India in Control as England Wobbles at Lord's

India's pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj put pressure on England at Lord's, leaving them at 98/4 on Day 4. Former England batter Jonathan Trott emphasized the importance of the Root-Stokes partnership, critiquing their 'loose strokes'. Ben Stokes won the toss, with England initially posting 387 runs.

Joe Root. (Photo: @ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping contest at Lord's, India's pacers, led by an impressive Mohammed Siraj, placed England under significant pressure on Day 4, leaving them teetering at 98/4 by the end of the first session. Former England batsman Jonathan Trott highlighted the pivotal partnership between Ben Stokes and Joe Root, while also criticizing England for their ill-judged strokes.

England began the day precariously at 2/0, with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett at the crease. Siraj swiftly dealt a blow by dismissing Duckett for 12 runs. Despite some resistance from Crawley, who managed to score 22, his dismissal and that of Harry Brook in quick succession left the hosts struggling.

Earlier in the match, India had managed to level scores at 387, thanks largely to notable contributions from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. England had initially capitalized on their decision to bat first, reaching 387 with standout performances by Joe Root and a supportive innings by Ollie Pope. The day's play remains finely poised with the Root-Stokes duo carrying England's hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

