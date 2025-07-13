India Puts Pressure on England with Key Wickets at Lord's

India captured significant wickets of Joe Root and Jamie Smith, positioning England precariously at 175-6 during tea on day four of the third test at Lord's on Sunday.

Root and Ben Stokes initiated a cautious England recovery with a 67-run partnership before Root, on 40, was bowled behind his legs by Washington Sundar. Sundar also claimed Smith's wicket for eight runs, placing India in a commanding position to secure the match victory and lead the series with a 2-1 advantage, leaving four sessions and England's standing at a mere 175 runs ahead.

At the interval, Stokes was unbeaten on 27, supported by Chris Woakes who was on eight. The morning session saw India dominate under the sun at the historic Lord's cricket ground. As the pitch offered more to the bowlers, England's attempt to bat assertively saw Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook fall cheaply, putting India on top with strategic dismissals and sustained pressure.