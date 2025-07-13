Left Menu

India Puts Pressure on England with Key Wickets at Lord's

India claimed crucial wickets of Joe Root and Jamie Smith, leaving England struggling at 175-6 on the fourth day of the third test at Lord's. Washington Sundar's bowling was pivotal, putting India in a strong position to win the match and go 2-1 up in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:28 IST
India Puts Pressure on England with Key Wickets at Lord's
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India captured significant wickets of Joe Root and Jamie Smith, positioning England precariously at 175-6 during tea on day four of the third test at Lord's on Sunday.

Root and Ben Stokes initiated a cautious England recovery with a 67-run partnership before Root, on 40, was bowled behind his legs by Washington Sundar. Sundar also claimed Smith's wicket for eight runs, placing India in a commanding position to secure the match victory and lead the series with a 2-1 advantage, leaving four sessions and England's standing at a mere 175 runs ahead.

At the interval, Stokes was unbeaten on 27, supported by Chris Woakes who was on eight. The morning session saw India dominate under the sun at the historic Lord's cricket ground. As the pitch offered more to the bowlers, England's attempt to bat assertively saw Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook fall cheaply, putting India on top with strategic dismissals and sustained pressure.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025