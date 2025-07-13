Left Menu

Grace Kim's Spectacular Triumph at the Evian Championship

Grace Kim captured her first major LPGA title at the Evian Championship with a dazzling performance. She forced a playoff and triumphed with stunning eagle shots, defeating Jeeno Thitikul in the second extra hole. This victory marks Kim's second LPGA win, continuing a remarkable streak of unique tournament winners.

Updated: 13-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:34 IST
In a breathtaking display of golf prowess, Grace Kim clinched her first major LPGA victory at the Evian Championship on Sunday. The Australian golfer delivered a series of stunning shots, starting with an eagle to force a playoff and securing her triumph with another eagle on the second extra hole against Jeeno Thitikul.

Kim's astonishing 2-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole tied her with the lead, leading to a playoff with Thitikul. In a dramatic finish, Kim chipped in for birdie after a penalty drop and nailed a 12-foot eagle putt on the third playoff hole to claim the title. This victory extends the LPGA Tour's record streak of unique winners this season.

Meanwhile, English amateur Lottie Woad and Thai player Jeeno Thitikul were also vying for the championship, showcasing impressive performances. Woad finished one stroke behind the leaders, pushing for a historic victory. Thitikul appeared close to winning but faltered in the decisive playoff moments. Kim's victory adds to her LPGA accolades, building on a previous win in Hawaii.

