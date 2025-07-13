Grace Kim's Spectacular Triumph at the Evian Championship

In a breathtaking display of golf prowess, Grace Kim clinched her first major LPGA victory at the Evian Championship on Sunday. The Australian golfer delivered a series of stunning shots, starting with an eagle to force a playoff and securing her triumph with another eagle on the second extra hole against Jeeno Thitikul.

Kim's astonishing 2-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole tied her with the lead, leading to a playoff with Thitikul. In a dramatic finish, Kim chipped in for birdie after a penalty drop and nailed a 12-foot eagle putt on the third playoff hole to claim the title. This victory extends the LPGA Tour's record streak of unique winners this season.

Meanwhile, English amateur Lottie Woad and Thai player Jeeno Thitikul were also vying for the championship, showcasing impressive performances. Woad finished one stroke behind the leaders, pushing for a historic victory. Thitikul appeared close to winning but faltered in the decisive playoff moments. Kim's victory adds to her LPGA accolades, building on a previous win in Hawaii.